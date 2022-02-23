Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

TVS Motor Clocks 1 Million Exports In Two-Wheeler Segment In 2021

The key exports include TVS Apache series, TVS HLX Series, TVS Raider and TVS Neo Series. An increase in sales in global motorcycles significantly contributed to this achievement.

TVS Motor Clocks 1 Million Exports In Two-Wheeler Segment In 2021
TVS Motor has a presence in 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Central and Latin America.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 3:01 pm

Two and three wheelers major TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said its exports in the two-wheeler segment clocked sales of one million (10 lakh) units, marking a significant milestone in the current financial year for the first time, the company said on Wednesday.

The exports include the sales from TVS Motor and also from the Indonesian unit PT TVS.

"The key exports include TVS Apache series, TVS HLX Series, TVS Raider and TVS Neo Series. An increase in sales in global motorcycles significantly contributed to this achievement", the company said in a statement.

Related stories

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Files IPO Papers With SEBI

TVS Motor Consolidated Net Profit Dips 18% To Rs 237 Crore In December Quarter

TVS Motor Launches Apache RTR 165 RP At Rs 1.45 Lakh, First Under RP Series

TVS Motor has a presence in 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Central and Latin America.

"The one million export mark is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company. This further underscores our path towards being a global player in personal mobility solutions," the company's joint managing director Sudarshan Venu said.

"TVS Motor has always been committed to quality, technology, and customer delight and this must be further enhanced in the future. We are excited to continue building on this positive momentum as we expand into newer geographies with attractive products and new first in the segment, technology offerings."

TVS Motor Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan expressed delight on the company achieving the milestone in the current financial year.

The consistent strong export performance is a testimony to our customer experience and best-in-class quality, he said.

"We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers, and a passionate team who have made this possible. We have a strong focus on expanding and bolstering our market presence across global markets with an exciting range of products that cater to the fast-evolving mobility needs of every customer segment" he said. 

Tags

Business National TVS Motor Company TVS Apache TVS Jupiter TVS Apache RR 310 TVS Apache RTR 200 TVS Jupiter Grande TVS Apache RTR 180 TVS Sport
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

BharatPe Sacks Ashneer Grover's Wife Madhuri Jain, Cancels ESOPs

BharatPe Sacks Ashneer Grover's Wife Madhuri Jain, Cancels ESOPs

Global Stocks, Wall Street Rebound From Ukraine Jitters

Lot Of Buzz, Interest In Market For LIC IPO, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Maruti Suzuki Drives In New Baleno Priced At Rs 6.35 Lakh

Ukraine: World Financial Markets Have Not Broken Sweat Since The Russian Escalation - Why?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Legalises Abortion, Activists Celebrate

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last