Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Trade Chamber Urges TN Govt To Consider Opening Hardware Tech Park In Coimbatore

Trade Chamber Urges TN Govt To Consider Opening Hardware Tech Park In Coimbatore

The technology park would help encourage entrepreneurs in establishing manufacturing units of electronic hardware equipments

DMK President MK Stalin
DMK President MK Stalin File Photo

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 9:03 am

The Coimbatore chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday appealed the Tamil Nadu government to take up with the Centre the possibility of setting up an electronic hardware technology park in the city. The technology park would help encourage entrepreneurs in establishing manufacturing units of electronic hardware equipments. The entrepreneurs can also explore setting up prospective hardware technology parks in other parts of the country and export the produced electronics goods, the trade chamber said.

This will also generate more employment opportunities, ICCI said in a memorandum submitted to Additional Chief Secretary, TN Industries Department, S Krishnan, here. ICCI President B Sriramulu said the traders face lot of difficulties in getting trade licence and the chamber suggested the government to form a panel with representatives of trade and industry organisations to reduce the problems faced by them and ease the procedures. The memorandum also wanted the government to expedite land acquisition process for the expansion of the Coimbatore Airport.

