Toyota Mirai: India's First Hydrogen-Based FCEV Car Launched

The Toyota Mirai FCEV is one of the first hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in the world and it runs on pure hydrogen generated electricity

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 5:46 pm

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday launched green hydrogen-based advanced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai 

The Toyota Mirai FCEV is one of the first hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in the world and it runs on pure hydrogen generated electricity.

The second-generation iteration of the Toyota Mirai FCEV will be built at the Toyota Kirloskar Motors' plant in Karnataka, said the automaker.

Toyota Mirai comes with a refuelling time of five minutes and offers up to 646 km of range on a full tank.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said this is the first-of-its-kind project in India that aims to create an ecosystem for such vehicles in the country.

Gadkari said FCEV, powered by hydrogen, is one of the best zero-emission solutions.

It is completely environment-friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water, the road transport and highways minister said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, along with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT), is conducting a pilot project to study and evaluate the world's most advanced FCEV Toyota Mirai, which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.
 

