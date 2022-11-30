Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar Dies At 64

In an unfortunate turn of events, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar has died on Tuesday. As per updates from Toyota India, Vikram Kirloskar suffered a heart attack which led to the untimely demise of the industry veteran at 64.

In an official statement, the company informed about the passing away of Kirloskar. Extending the condolences to friends and family, the automaker wrote, “We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace.”

We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. [1/2] — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 29, 2022

An MIT graduate, Vikram Kirloskar rightly called himself a ‘passionate engineer.’ As per BQ Prime, Kirloskar is a fourth-generation member of the group founded by Laxmanrao Kirloskar in 1888. He joined the business as a production-engineering trainee at Kirloskar Cummins in Pune, right after college.

The report adds that after his demise, he is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar.

As per updates from the company, the last respects can be paid at 1 pm today at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru. The statement reads, “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm.”

Industry veterans, politicians and other concerned people alike have expressed their shock and condolences at Vikram kirloskar's death. Many even took to Twitter to pay their respects while relaying their condolences to the family.

Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details will be added as and when known.