Toyota Kirloskar SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder's Price Starts At Rs 15.11 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said the top four trims of its sports utility vehicle Urban Cruiser Hyryder are priced between Rs 15.11 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The three trims with strong self-charging hybrid technology are priced at Rs 15.11 lakh, Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh, respectively.

The variant with a mild hybrid powertrain and 1.5-litre gasoline engine mated with automatic transmission is tagged at Rs 17.09 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Associate Vice President (Sales, and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said the prices for the remaining three mild hybrid grades will be announced shortly. The company unveiled the sports utility vehicle (SUV) in early July and the bookings were also announced at the same time.

The Hyryder comes with two powertrains -- Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric powertrain.

The Neo Drive grade comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an integrated starter generator (ISG).

The self-charging strong hybrid electric variants feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System) and electric drive transmission, delivering an engine output of 68kW and a motor output of 59 kW.

Toyota Hyryder: Features And Specification

Toyota Hyryder is equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, bringing the company's self-charging technology into the country.

It also comprises 'Neo drive' which are equipped with an all-wheel drive (AWD), will also have an option of five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission.

Available in two powertrains- Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric powertrain & Neo Drive, the Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle is powered by an e-drive transmission and runs 40% of the distance and 60% of the time on electric power, with engine shut-off, offering a fuel efficiency of 27.97km/l.

Additionally, the Neo Drive comes with a 1.5-liter K-series engine, a five-speed manual transmission, and a six-speed automatic transmission with 2WD and 4WD options.

The SUV has a 1.5 litre engine with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and e-drive transmission. It delivers a motor output of 59kW and torque of 141 Nm. The combined power of the engine and power is 85kW.

The SUV features a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree parking camera, electric sunroof, lower positioned headlamps, a 9-inch Smart Play cast, and over 55 connected features.

(With agency inputs)