Total FDI At $54.1 Billion During April To November Period In 2021, Says Government

FDI inflows serve an important role in augmenting domestic capital and help to promote industrial development and employment generation across various sectors and industries.

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 8:00 pm

India has received a total foreign direct investment (FDI) of $54.1 billion during April-November 2021-22, as against $81.97 billion in 2020-21, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. 

Total FDI comprises equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital. 

FDI inflows serve an important role in augmenting domestic capital and help to promote industrial development and employment generation across various sectors and industries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. 

In a separate reply, the minister said as on January 31, 16,737 startups have been recognised by the ministry. 

In another reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said to provide seed funding to startups through approved incubators across all sectors and areas, the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme was launched by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on April 16, 2021.  

"A grant of Rs 945 crore has been approved for a period of 4 years starting from 2021-22 under the scheme," he said. 

As on December 31, 2021, Rs 232.75 crore has been approved as grant to 58 incubators, and 146 startups have been funded by such approved incubators, he added. 

Business National Foreign Direct Investment
