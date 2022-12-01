Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
TCS Bags Contract From Rail Delivery Group To Create The UK Govt's Rail Data Marketplace

TCS Bags Contract From Rail Delivery Group To Create The UK Govt's Rail Data Marketplace

The contract between TCS and RDG (Rail Data Marketplace) is for a term of six years including an extension term opportunity.

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 10:19 am

IT major Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday said that it has bagged a deal from Rail Delivery Group to design, develop, implement, and operate the UK's Rail Data Marketplace. 
     
The contract between TCS and RDG (Rail Data Marketplace) is for a term of six years including an extension term opportunity.
     
"Built on TCS Dexam, the Rail Data Marketplace can not only provide data relating to the rail industry but could also present adjacent data sources important to passengers and operators and help deliver an improved experience for users. 
     
"In addition, the platform will have the ability to track environmental parameters, which will allow it to support the UK's rail decarbonisation agenda," TCS UK and Ireland, Country Head, Amit Kapur said in a statement. 
     
The RDM will bring together fragmented sources of rail data into one digital service, to accelerate innovation in the transport sector and enhance the passenger experience. 
     
The project was first announced in 2021 by the UK Rail Minister, Chris Heaton-Harris, as part of his plan to stimulate collaboration between the government and industry to accelerate innovation and deliver new products and services to enhance passenger experience and the effective movement of freight. 

Business TCS Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) Railway Delivery Group Economy
