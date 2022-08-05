Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Tata Neu CTO Sauvik Banerjee Quits

Tata Neu, the 'super app' of the Tata Group, was launched in April this year. It is a part of Tata Digital, which the conglomerate set up to build its digital businesses

undefined
Tata Neu app

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:23 pm

Tata Neu's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Sauvik Banerjee has quit for personal reasons, according to Tata Digital.

Tata Neu, the 'super app' of the Tata Group, was launched in April this year. It is a part of Tata Digital, which the conglomerate set up to build its digital businesses.

"We can confirm that Sauvik Banerjee has moved on for personal reasons. We wish him well in all his future endeavors," a Tata Digital spokesperson said.

Related stories

Tata Neu: You Can Start Using Tata Group's 'Super App' From Tomorrow

Banerjee had played a key role in the development of the app and the team behind it. In 2016, he joined as CTO of Tata CliQ, a digital marketplace offering a range of items including electronics, apparel, footwear, and accessories.

It is understood that Banerjee, a UK national, had wanted to relocate after the launch of Tata Neu due to family reasons.

The Tata Neu app brings together grocery-to-hotel-to-airline ticket booking services and many of the group's brands on a single platform as the conglomerate seek to have a bigger play in the fast-growing Indian e-commerce space. 

Tags

Business Tata Neu Tata Neu's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Tata Group Tata CLIQ Indian E-commerce Indian E-commerce Company Indian E-commerce Sector
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years