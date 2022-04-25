Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Tata Motors To Supply 5K XPRES T Electric Sedans To Lithium Urban

As part of the deal, Lithium Urban will deploy 5,000 XPRES T Electric sedans across the country, for employee transportation. Tata Motors will commence deliveries in phases and will complete the deployment by next year.

Tata Motors

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 8:44 pm

Tata Motors on Monday said it has inked a partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, an EV-based urban transportation service provider.

As part of the deal, Lithium Urban will deploy 5,000 XPRES T Electric sedans across the country, for employee transportation.

Tata Motors will commence deliveries in phases and will complete the deployment by next year, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

"This MoU is a big leap towards faster adoption of EVs in the shared mobility space and we are delighted to take forward our long-term partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, who are on the path to providing mobility solutions with a focus on sustainability and supporting India's e-mobility mission," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra noted.

Lithium Urban Technologies Founder & CEO Sanjay Krishnan said the order of 5,000 vehicles is indeed a momentous occasion for Lithium, Tata Motors, and the entire EV ecosystem.

"It is a testament not only to the demand for Lithium's services but also the quality of the products from Tata Motors. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Tata Motors in the months and years to come to truly unleash the power of electric mobility not only in India and but across the world," he added.

Tata Motors had launched 'XPRES' brand in July 2021, exclusively for fleet customers.

The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh, and can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. 

