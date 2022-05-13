Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Tata Motors Surges Nearly 10% After Loss Narrows In March Quarter

Tata Motors revenue from operations declined 11.3 per cent to Rs 77,857 crore compared with Rs 87,772 crore in the same quarter last year.

Tata Motors Surges Nearly 10% After Loss Narrows In March Quarter
Tata Motors

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 12:10 pm

Shares of Tata Motors rallied nearly 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 408.65 on Friday, a day after the company reported its March quarter earnings. Tata Motors' consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 992 crore in last quarter of previous financial year from loss of Rs 7,585 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations declined 11.3 per cent to Rs 77,857 crore compared with Rs 87,772 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,585.34 crore in the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Related stories

Tata Motors Expects Capex To Grow At Rs 6,000 Crore In FY23

Tata Motors Launches Nexon EV MAX With Price Starting At Rs 17.74 Lakh

On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 413.35 crore in the period under review, as against a net profit of Rs 1,645.68 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Standalone total revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,338.27 crore in the fourth quarter, as compared to Rs 13,480.42 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Tata Motors said.

"The key highlight of this particular quarter is the sequential recovery that we saw across all businesses, despite the challenges that we had on semiconductors and inflation," Tata Motors Group CFO P B Balaji said in an earnings call.

"Sales volumes were not materially impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, historically less than 2.5 per cent combined sales volumes in the two countries. New vehicle sales into Russia have been paused since the end of February," Tata Motors said in a stock exchange filing.

The company has said that going ahead supply challenges were compounded due to conflict in Ukraine and China covid lockdowns and commodity inflation is likely to remain elevated levels.

As of 12:06 pm, Tata Motors shares traded 9.85 per cent higher at Rs 408.75, outperforming the Sensex which was up 1.3 per cent.
 

Tags

Business Tata Motors Share Price Tata Motors Earnings Tata Motors Stock Price Tata Motors Results Tata Motors Q4 Earnings Tata Motors Stock Price News Tata Motors Shares Tata Motors Loss Tata Motors JLR Jaguar Land Rover Tata JLR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Elon Musk Might Choose Indonesia Over India For Tesla's Manufacturing Base

Why Elon Musk Might Choose Indonesia Over India For Tesla's Manufacturing Base

Doom And Gloom: Climate Change Poses Growing Threats To India's Poor

Doom And Gloom: Climate Change Poses Growing Threats To India's Poor