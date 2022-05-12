Tata Motors Net Loss Narrows To Rs 992.05 Crore In March Quarter

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 992.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,585.34 crore in the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 78,439.06 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 88,627.90 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 413.35 crore in the period under review as against a net profit of Rs 1,645.68 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Standalone total revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,338.27 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 13,480.42 crore earlier.