Tata Motors on Wednesday forayed into the CNG segment with the launch of Tiago and Tigor trims, priced between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Tiago iCNG range is priced between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 7.64 lakh while the three variants of Tigor iCNG are tagged at Rs 7.69 lakh, Rs 8.29 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh respectively.

With the launch, the homegrown auto major plans to strengthen its position in the CNG market which has been growing at a fast pace.

"It is very clear that the CNG segment is going to witness a steep growth over the next few years. So, therefore in response to this rise in demand, we have chosen two models --Tiago and Tigor to roll out with a factory-fitted CNG," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra told PTI in an interaction.

The demand for both economical personal mobility as well as greener, emission friendly mobility is rapidly rising, he added.

Chandra noted that the company has been witnessing very strong growth for its conventional product range and it needs to keep exploring new growth opportunities in the market to give more options to the customers.

"In this light, what we have seen is that the demand for CNG cars, especially in the last few years, has gone up tremendously. In the last fiscal the CNG car sales grew by around 60 per cent over the previous financial year (2019-20). In the first half of the current fiscal, the sales have grown by 97 per cent over the same period of 2020-21," he stated.

Chandra said the CNG segment has witnessed robust growth while demand for diesel-powered hatchbacks and compact sedans has completely vanished after the coming of BSVI emission regulations.

"Besides, the increase in cost of petrol and diesel in the last few years has led the customers to look at CNG options," Chandra said while elaborating on the factors which have helped sales of CNG cars grow over the last few years.

He noted that a rapid increase in the network of CNG stations across the country has also encouraged the customers to opt for CNG cars.

"There are already 3,500 outlets and the government has set a target of having 10,000 stations over the next few years. So there is an enabling environment,” Chandra stated.

When asked about the company's sales expectations from the segment, he noted: "We would be keen to have at least 30-35 per cent penetration in the models which we introduce with CNG. So 30-35 per cent of whatever we sell in Tiago and Tigor is the kind of number we would be targeting."

On coming out with CNG trims in other models, Chandra said the company keeps exploring various options and all models were candidates for the clean technology going ahead.

"Currently, the CNG option is most relevant for Tiago and Tigor as the diesel option in these models has completely gone away,” he added.

Chandra said the company's iCNG range offers robust performance, a wide range of premium features, upmarket interiors and uncompromised safety.

"Developed on the four pillars of design, performance, safety and technology, the feature-rich iCNG technology will further expand the appeal of our popular 'New Forever' range of cars and SUVs to open new vistas for growth," he stated.

The new Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are powered by 1.2 litre BSVI engine which produces maximum power of 73PS – the highest for any CNG car in this segment.

The iCNG cars come with seamless shifting of fuel modes from petrol to CNG and vice-versa.