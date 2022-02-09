Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Tata Motors Launches Altroz Dark Edition: Price, Specification, Other Details Here

Altroz comes in six variants with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 9:09 pm

 Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched the 'DARK' edition of its premium hatchback Altroz, priced at Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), to mark two years of the launch of the model in the country.
        
The company said it has added the DARK edition to its XT and XZ+ (diesel) trims.
        
This extension is aimed at expanding the customer base and introducing premium styling and popular features, Tata Motors said in a statement.
       
“Altroz has created its own mark in the premium hatchback market with more than 1.2 lakh happy owners. With over 20 per cent market share (YTD) in its segment, it has been very popular amongst customers. The addition of the #DARK to its portfolio last year further enhanced its style quotient,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care)  Rajan Amba stated.
          
The auto major would like to celebrate the brand's second anniversary with these product extensions, making it more accessible, he added.

Altroz comes in six variants with both petrol and diesel engine options. 

