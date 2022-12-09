Tata Group To Soon Begin Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing In India: Report

Tata Group is reportedly expected to begin semiconductor chip manufacturing in India very soon. According to a media report, Tata Sons Chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran has said that Tata Group has plans to begin chip manufacturing in the home country itself.

As per an interview-based report in Nikkei Asia, Chandrasekaran said that Tata Group has some plans to launch new business in emerging fields like electric vehicles. Even in 2020, the group founded an electronic components manufacturer.

Elaborating on this, Chandrasekaran told the publication, “We have created Tata Electronics, under which we are going to set up semiconductor assembly testing business... We will have discussions with multiple players.” Through this, the Chairman also raised a possibility that Tata Group may explore the option of a partnership with some existing semiconductor chip manufacturers.

Through the interview, Chandrasekaran also affirmed that through this step, Tata Group aims to make India an important part of the global chip supply chains. The Chairperson also highlighted in the interview that Tata Group is also looking into the possibility of eventually launching an upstream chip fabrication platform.

Semiconductor chips and their manufacturing have been a hot topic over the last couple of months. With global supply chains getting impacted due to China and the COVID-19 lockdowns, a shortage of chips was reported by several companies that needed them for production of their essentials.

In some cases, as per media reports, a shortage of semi-conductor chips also led to a hike in prices of electronic products as production got affected. With Tata’s latest move, the problem of importing semiconductor chips may soon start getting a resolution.