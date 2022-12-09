Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tata Group To Soon Begin Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing In India: Report

Home Business

Tata Group To Soon Begin Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing In India: Report

Tata Group Chairperson Chandrasekaran affirmed that through this step, the Group aims to make India an important part of the global chip supply chains.

Tata Group
Tata Group Tata Group Companies: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Ratings Of Its 5 Firms

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 10:03 am

Tata Group is reportedly expected to begin semiconductor chip manufacturing in India very soon. According to a media report, Tata Sons Chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran has said that Tata Group has plans to begin chip manufacturing in the home country itself. 

As per an interview-based report in Nikkei Asia, Chandrasekaran said that Tata Group has some plans to launch new business in emerging fields like electric vehicles. Even in 2020, the group founded an electronic components manufacturer.

Elaborating on this, Chandrasekaran told the publication, “We have created Tata Electronics, under which we are going to set up semiconductor assembly testing business... We will have discussions with multiple players.” Through this, the Chairman also raised a possibility that Tata Group may explore the option of a partnership with some existing semiconductor chip manufacturers. 

Through the interview, Chandrasekaran also affirmed that through this step, Tata Group aims to make India an important part of the global chip supply chains. The Chairperson also highlighted in the interview that Tata Group is also looking into the possibility of eventually launching an upstream chip fabrication platform.

Semiconductor chips and their manufacturing have been a hot topic over the last couple of months. With global supply chains getting impacted due to China and the COVID-19 lockdowns, a shortage of chips was reported by several companies that needed them for production of their essentials. 

In some cases, as per media reports, a shortage of semi-conductor chips also led to a hike in prices of electronic products as production got affected. With Tata’s latest move, the problem of importing semiconductor chips may soon start getting a resolution.

Tags

Business Tata Group Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran Semiconductors Indian Economy Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'