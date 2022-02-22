Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Supreme Court To Hear Cyrus Investments' Review Plea On March 9

The top court on March 26, 2021, had set aside an NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the $100 billion Tata Group.

Supreme Court To Hear Cyrus Investments' Review Plea On March 9
Cyrus Mistry took over as the chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 but was ousted four years later.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 2:37 pm

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear in open court a review plea filed by Cyrus Investments Limited against its order setting aside appellate tribunal NCLAT's order which had restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata group.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana, Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian said the petitions will be heard in open court on March 9.

Related stories

Tata Group Reclaims Air India After 68 Years

SBI-Led Consortium To Provide Loans To Tata Group For Air India

“Applications seeking exemption from filing affidavits are allowed. Applications seeking an oral hearing of the Review Petitions are allowed. List the Review Petitions on Wednesday, March 9, 2022,” the bench said.

Justice Ramasubramanian, however, in a minority dissenting verdict said the grounds raised in the Review Petitions do not fall within the parameters of a review.

“With utmost respect, I regret my inability to agree with the order. I have carefully gone through the Review Petitions and I do not find any valid ground to review the judgement. The grounds raised in the Review Petitions do not fall within the parameters of a review and hence the applications seeking oral hearing deserve to be dismissed,” Justice Ramasubramanian said in an order dated February 15.

The top court on March 26, 2021, had set aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of $100 billion salt-to-software conglomerates.

 The apex court had also dismissed a plea of Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeking separation of ownership interests in Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL).

Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as the chairman of TSPL in 2012 but was ousted four years later. The SP Group had told the top court that Mistry's removal as the chairman of TSPL at a board meeting held in October 2016 was akin to a "blood sport" and "ambush", in complete violation of the principles of corporate governance and in pervasive violation of the Articles of Association in the process.

The Tata Group had vehemently opposed the allegations and denied any wrongdoing, saying the board was well within its right to remove Mistry as the chairman. 

Tags

Business National Tata Group Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) NCLAT Supreme Court Cyrus Investments Limited Shapoorji Pallonji Group Tata Sons Pvt Ltd Cyrus Mistry Vs Tata Group
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

After Retail, Amazon, Reliance Likely To Be At Loggerheads Over Cricket Media Rights: Report

After Retail, Amazon, Reliance Likely To Be At Loggerheads Over Cricket Media Rights: Report

India's Fuel Demand Expected To Grow 5.5% Next Fiscal

Sensex, Nifty Fall For Fifth Straight Session As Tensions Between  Russia, Ukraine Escalate

Income Tax Department Cautions Against Fraudulent Job Offers

Digital Healthcare Startup MediBuddy Raises $125 Million In Series C Funding

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title