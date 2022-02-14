Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tata Group Appoints Ilker Ayci As CEO And MD Of Air India

Until very recently, Ayci was the chairman of Turkish Airlines and was on the board of the company prior to that.

Tata Group Appoints Ilker Ayci As CEO And MD Of Air India
Tata Group officially took over the debt-ridden airline on January 27 this year.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 4:57 pm

Tata Group has appointed Ilker Ayci as the new chief executive officer (CEO), and managing director (MD) of Air India, the company notified in a press release on Monday. Ayci will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022, as per the press release. 

The development comes days after N Chandrasekaran’s tenure was extended as the chairman of Tata Group for the next five years last week. 

Until very recently, Ayci was the chairman of Turkish Airlines and was on the board of the company prior to that. Born in Istanbul in 1971, Ayci is an alumnus of Bilkent University and was a researcher with the University of Leeds. He holds masters in international relations from the Marmara University in Istanbul. 

Speaking on the occasion, Ayci said, “I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality. 

Notably, Tata Group officially took over the debt-ridden airline on January 27 this year. With the takeover, Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Group, which won a bid worth Rs 18,000 crore to acquire the airline last year, also acquired Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in Air India SATS.  

Tags

Business National Tata Group Air India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Rupee Falls 22 Paise To Close At 75.58 Against US Dollar

Rupee Falls 22 Paise To Close At 75.58 Against US Dollar

Gold Climbs Rs 478; Silver Surges Rs 932

Weaving A New Future: How Maharashtra Is Consolidating Its Position As The Leading Textile Hub Of India

Decision On Issuance Of Green Bonds Next Month: RBI Governor

Sensex, Nifty Suffer Worst Day In Over 11 Months On Rising Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

Fashion models walk the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios in New York.

The Ramp In Spring