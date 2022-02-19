Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Takuya Tsumura To Take Over As New President & CEO Of Honda Cars India

Takuya Tsumura To Take Over As New President & CEO Of Honda Cars India
Updated: 19 Feb 2022 4:26 pm

Japanese auto major Honda on Saturday said it has appointed Takuya Tsumura as the new President & CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) with effect from April 1, 2022. The appointment comes as part of the management changes announced annually by Honda Motor Co Ltd.
        
Tsumura, 54, will take over from Gaku Nakanishi, who moves from India to regional headquarters in Asia and Oceania region - Asian Honda as General Manager, Automobile Business for the region.
        
During his four-year tenure in India, Nakanishi, in his role as President & CEO of HCIL, steered the company through one of the toughest business phase for the Indian auto industry, struck by unprecedented COVID crisis and slowdown, the automaker said in a statement.
        
These years also saw the company taking some tough but important decisions to manoeuver the course of HCIL operations towards strengthening its business constitution, it added. Nakanishi played a key role in expanding HCIL exports with the opening of new destinations and also led several initiatives in the field of sales and service to enhance customer experience and dealer profitability, the company noted.

Tsumura has been associated with Honda Motor for more than 30 years. He has worked in several international markets including Thailand, Australia, China, Japan, Turkey, Europe and Asia & Oceania regions.
        
Tsumura  was in-charge of South Asian countries, including India from 1997 to 2000. Honda sells a range of models like City, Amaze and WR-V in the Indian market.

