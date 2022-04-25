Swiggy Launches Accelerator Programme For Delivery Partners

On-demand convenience platform, Swiggy on Monday said it has launched an accelerator programme that allows its delivery executives to transition into full-time, managerial-level jobs with a fixed salary and additional benefits.

Under its 'Step-Ahead' programme, Swiggy said it is aiming to give an opportunity to those executives who want to move from their current flexible engagement with the company to a dedicated, managerial role, it said in a statement.

Swiggy is formalizing this process and intends to reserve at least 20 per cent of all Fleet Manager hires for its delivery executives, it added.

Commenting on the programme for its delivery partners, Swiggy Vice President, Operations, Mihir Rajesh Shah said, "While most may consider their association with the platform as a stop-gap between jobs or an education, or even an additional source of income, we realise that there are some who want more."

He further said,"With 'Step Ahead', Swiggy is creating a unique opportunity for those interested to flip their collar from blue to white and take on a managerial role."

Swiggy has over 2.7 lakh delivery partners across the country. The company said, to be eligible for the role of a Fleet Manager, a Swiggy delivery executive "must hold a college degree, possess communication skills and basic computer knowledge and should have been delivering with Swiggy for a few years".

Swiggy further said it is also considering reducing the tenure requirement to around 2 years of association with the company. Over the years, several delivery executives have joined the platform as fleet managers, the company added.

At present, Swiggy said its delivery partners receive benefits such as accident insurance and medical cover, personal loans, legal assistance, Covid income support, emergency support, income support during accident or illness recovery, bereavement leaves, period time off, maternity cover, among others.