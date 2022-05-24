SWIFT To Test Cross Border CBDC Payments With Capgemini, Crypto Market Remains Muted

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has partnered with French IT company Capgemini to conduct new experiments on interlinking various domestic Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDCs) and integrate them with a seamless cross-border payments network.

Last year SWIFT conducted some CBDC experiments that demonstrated that they could successfully organise a cross-border transaction between one entity on a DLT-based CBDC network and a second running on an established real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system. Now this year they want to take this up further.

Thomas Zschach, Chief Innovation Officer, SWIFT said in a blogpost, “Today, the global CBDC ecosystem risks becoming fragmented with numerous central banks developing their own digital currencies based on different technologies, standards and protocols.”

“Different systems and different CBDCs will need to be able to efficiently work together, or it will hamper the ability of businesses and consumers to make frictionless cross-border payments using CBDCs.”