Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sun Pharma Net Profit Up 11% At Rs 2,059 Crore In December Quarter

The Mumbai-based drug major had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,852.4 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Sun Pharma Net Profit Up 11% At Rs 2,059 Crore In December Quarter
Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 9,863 crore in the third quarter. - Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 4:21 pm

Sun Pharma on Monday posted an 11.14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,058.8 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021, on the back of robust sales across domestic and international markets.

The Mumbai-based drug major had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,852.4 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 9,863 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 8,836.7 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

 "We achieved a sustained momentum and good growth across businesses; despite rising costs, we have achieved higher profitability," Sun Pharma Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi noted.

The company's India business continues to grow faster than the market, leading to an increase in market share, he added.

 "Our global speciality business for the first nine months has already crossed previous full-year revenues. We remain steadfast in our focus on topline growth, operational efficiencies and business continuity while simultaneously continuing to expand our global speciality presence," Shanghvi stated.

Sale of formulations in India for the third quarter stood at Rs 3,167.6 crore, up by 15 per cent over Q3 last year and accounting for 32 per cent of total sales. 

Similarly, formulation sales in the US stood at USD 397 million in the period under review, a growth of 6 per cent over Q3 last year and accounting for about 30 per cent of total consolidated sales.

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share of Re 1 each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2022. 

Tags

Business National Sun Pharma
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Next 10 Years To See Very High Level Of Capex In Railway Sector: Economic Survey

Next 10 Years To See Very High Level Of Capex In Railway Sector: Economic Survey

Rural Children Enrolment In Schools Declines During Pandemic: Survey

4.6 Billion Transactions Worth Rs8.26 Lakh Crore Done Over UPI In December Alone: Economic Survey 2021-22

No fall in housing rates in many cities during 1st, 2nd COVID wave despite lower demand: Survey

At least 17 States Pre-publish Draft Rules On 4 Labour Codes: Survey

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics