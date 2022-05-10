Sun Pharma Gets Form 483 From USFDA For Regulatory Violations At Halol Plant

Sun Pharma on Tuesday said the US health regulator has issued a 'Form 483' with ten observations after inspecting its Halol-based manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

As per USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that in its judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

The US Food and Drug Administration conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of the Halol facility from April 26 to May 9, 2022, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.

"At the conclusion of the inspection, USFDA issued a Form-483, with 10 observations. The company is preparing the response to the observations, which will be submitted to USFDA within 15 business days," it added.

The company is committed to addressing the observations promptly, Sun Pharma noted.

It remains committed to working closely with USFDA and continues to enhance its GMP compliance on an ongoing basis, it added.