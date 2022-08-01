Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges Over 200 Points, Nifty50 Above 17,200

Nifty50 rose 0.3 per cent, to 17,222 levels, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.2 per cent to 57,823 levels

undefined
File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 9:31 am

The key benchmark indices started in the positive territory today as indicated by global cues.

Nifty50 rose 0.3 per cent, to 17,222 levels, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.2 per cent to 57,823 levels. 

M&M, Maruti, Powergrid, Reliance, were among the major gainers, with up to 4.8 per cent gains. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, TCS, were the major laggards, down up to 1.8 per cent. 

Related stories

Earnings, Macro Data, RBI Interest Rate Decision To Drive Markets This Week: Analysts

Sensex, Nifty Spurt Over 1% To Close At Over 3-Month High

Broader markets, too, were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 inched higher up to 0.5 per cent.

Earlier, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 31 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 17,262.50, signaling Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday.

Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.

Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as disappointing Chinese economic data fed doubts last week's rally on Wall Street could be sustained in the face of determined policy tightening by global central banks.

Tags

Business National Sensex Sensex Next Week Sensex Plunges Sensex Jumps Sensex Nifty Market Valuation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video