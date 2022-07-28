Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty Above 16,750

The key benchmark indices opened in green today as indicated by global cues.

The Sensex gained over 400 points to 56,341 while the NSE Nifty gained 140 points at 16,782 in early trade.

All Sensex stocks opened in green with Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Titan, and Bajaj Finserv emerging as top gainers, rising up to 4 per cent.

The broader market index were in green, too, with BSE MidCap and SmallCap gaining up to 0.4 per cent.

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 99 points, or 0.59 per cent, higher at 16,782.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rupee gained 11 paise to 79.80 against US dollar in early trade.

Earlier, Asian shares made cautious gains on Thursday. As expected, the US Federal Reserve raised rates 75 basis points to 2.25-2.5% but did note some softening in recent data.