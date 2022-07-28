Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty Above 16,750

The Sensex gained over 400 points to 56,341 while the NSE Nifty gained 140 points at 16,782 in early trade

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 9:28 am

The key benchmark indices opened in green today as indicated by global cues.

The Sensex gained over 400 points to 56,341 while the NSE Nifty gained 140 points at 16,782 in early trade.

All Sensex stocks opened in green with Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Titan, and Bajaj Finserv emerging as top gainers, rising up to 4 per cent. 

Related stories

Markets Gain For Fifth Straight Session; Sensex Climbs 284 Points

Asian Markets Climb, Tracking Profit-driven Gains On Wall Street

The broader market index were in green, too, with BSE MidCap and SmallCap gaining up to 0.4 per cent.

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 99 points, or 0.59 per cent, higher at 16,782.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rupee gained 11 paise to 79.80 against US dollar in early trade. 

Earlier, Asian shares made cautious gains on Thursday. As expected, the US Federal Reserve raised rates 75 basis points to 2.25-2.5% but did note some softening in recent data.

Tags

Business National Asset Markets Market Valuation Share Markets Financial Markets Pre Markets Russian Markets US Stock Markets
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases