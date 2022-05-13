Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty Above 15,920

The key benchmark indices opened higher on Friday with the Sensex gaining over 500 points to open at 53,565 while the Nifty gained 170 points to 15,980 level.

Barring Maruti and Bharti Airtel, all Sensex stocks opened in green. Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, and Titan were major gainers in the 30-share index, gaining up to 3.5 per cent.

The broader markets were also positive, with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rising up to 2 per cent.

Wipro, Eicher Motors, HCL Tech, TCS, and Dr Reddy were the top Nifty gainers while Adani Ports, IndusInd, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel were the top Nifty losers.

Sectorally, Nifty Bank, Auto, Financials, FMCG, IT, were among major gainers with up to 2.1 per cent gains.

At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 15,980 levels, indicating a likely gap-up opening of over 150 points on the Nifty.

US stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday with the S&P and the Dow ended modestly red, but the Nasdaq eked out a modest gain. The Dow fell 103.81 points to 31,730.3, the S&P 500 lost 5.1 points to 3,930.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.73 points to 11,370.96.

Most Asian markets opened higher on Friday; Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.4%, Australia's ASX 200 added 1.47%, South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.66%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.58%, China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.65%

Meanwhile, Brent Crude rose 1.4 per cent to $104 a barrel, and WTI was up 1.2 per cent to $107/bbl.