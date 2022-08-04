Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 250 Points, Nifty Above 17,450

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, and HCL Tech were the major gainers on Sensex, with up to 2.3 per cent gains

undefined
File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 9:40 am

The key benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday amid strong global cues. The Sensex was up 300 points to 58,676.8 levels while the Nifty50 opened over 50 points higher above 17,450 levels.

The broader markets were in green as well as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 gained up to 0.8 per cent.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, and HCL Tech were the major gainers on Sensex, with up to 2.3 per cent gains.

Related stories

Important Information For August 4 Stock Trading Strategy

NSE BSE Holiday List 2022: Stock Markets To Remain Closed On Three Days In August. Check Market Holiday List Here

On the other hand, NTPC, SBI, Maruti, were among the losers, down up to 1.1 per cent.

Hindalco, Infosys, Shree Cements, UPL, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank were the top contributors to the benchmark indices.

Sector-wise, Nifty IT and Nifty Media led the gains while Nifty Realty was the laggard.

Earlier, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 80 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 17,519.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday.

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, bouncing off multi-month lows in the previous session caused by data signalling weak U.S. fuel demand.

Earlier, US stocks jumped to a sharply higher close and Treasury yields touched two-week highs on Wednesday as robust economic data, upbeat corporate guidance and easing geopolitical concerns boosted investor risk appetite.

Meanwhile, the rupee slumped by 7 paise to open at 79.25 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Tags

Business National Stock Markets Share Markets Global Markets Financial Markets Pre Markets US Stock Markets Asian Markets
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?