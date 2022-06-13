Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Monday

The Indian equities benchmark is likely to open on a negative note on Monday, as indicated by the Nifty Futures trading at the Singapore Exchange. The SGX index was trading 318.5 points or 1.97 per cent lower at 15,866.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,006 points or 1.8 per cent at 54,314, whereas the broader NSE Nifty 50 index slumped 274 points or 1.66 per cent at 16,204 on Friday.

US Markets

The major indices in the US were trading lower as the fear of more aggressive policy by Federal Reserve to tame inflation gripped investors’ sentiments. The S&P 500 declined 116 points or 2.9 per cent to 3,900, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 880 points or 2.7 per cent to 31,392. The Nasdaq Composite fell 414 points or 3.5 per cent to 11,340.

Asian Markets

The major indices in Asia were trading lower on Monday following the decline of US stocks on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slumped 2.85 per cent, whereas South Korea’s KOSPI was down 2.88 per cent. Hang Seng index was trading lower at 2.84 per cent. While China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.28 per cent, Shenzhen Component was trading 0.32 per cent lower.

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors (FII) remained the net sellers worth Rs 3,973 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors (DII) remained the net buyers worth Rs 2,831 crore on Friday, according to the data available on NSE.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices slipped $2 in the early hours on Monday as the Covid-19 cases continue to surge in China and fears of soaring global inflation continue to hurt the market. Brent crude futures was down $2.06 or 1.7 per cent to $119.95 per barrel whereas the US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped $2.13 to 118 per barrel at 0033 GMT.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee declined 11 paise, hitting an all-time low of 77.85 against the US Dollar on Friday as a sell-off in domestic equities and a stronger greenback overseas weighed on investor sentiment.

Stocks In Focus

Vedanta, IIFL, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Strides Pharma, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Deccan Health Care.