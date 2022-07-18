Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 9:23 am

The benchmark indices opened in green on Friday amid global cues. The BSE Sensex gained over 450 points to open at 54,228 while the Nifty was up 135 points to 16,135.

Barring M&M and HDFC twins, all stocks were in green in the 30-share index with Infosys, Tech Mahindra, L&T, and Bajaj Finserv among major gainers with up to 2.3 per cent gains.

The broader markets also opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.8 per cent higher.

Earlier, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,215 levels, indicating a gap-up open of over 150 points on the Nifty50.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 79.92 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 79.87.

As of Friday, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,649.36 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,059.46 crore, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Globally, the US equity futures advanced in trade on Monday morning ahead of slew of corporate earnings lined up this week. Major markets in Asia-Pacific saw mild gains as ASX 200 rose 0.3 per cent and Kospi climbed 1.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil were steady on Monday over recession fears. Both Brent Crude and WTI Crude traded below $100 per barrel mark.
 
 
 

