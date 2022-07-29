Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

The benchmark indices opened in green on Friday as indicated by the global cues and trends on the SGX Nifty with the Sensex gaining more than 500 points at 57,381 while the NSE Nifty gained 158 points to hit 17,087.

Barring Dr Rededy and Sun Pharma, all Sensex stocks opened in green with Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Powergrid, NTPC emerging as major gainers, rising up to 3.32 per cent.

The broader markets also opened in green, with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices up to 0.9 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, Rupee gained 23 paise to open at 79.53 against US dollar.

Earlier, trends on SGX Nifty indicated a gap-up opening for the broader index in India, with a gain of 185.50 points or 1.09 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,132.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

US stocks on Thursday rallied for a second day, with all three major indexes ending up more than 1 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332.04 points to 32,529.63 the S&P 500 gained 48.82 points to 4,072.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 130.17 points to 12,162.59.

