Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sri Lanka's Inflation Surges Over 60% In July

The year-on-year inflation based on the Colombo Consumer Price Index was 60.8 per cent in July, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement

undefined
AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 3:57 pm

Sri Lanka's Inflation Surges Over 60% In JulySri Lanka’s inflation surged to 60.8 per cent in July, up from 54.6 per cent in June, the crisis-hit country's statistics department said on Saturday, as food and fuel remained scarce amid depleted foreign exchange reserves.

The year-on-year inflation based on the Colombo Consumer Price Index was 60.8 per cent in July, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

In June it was 54.6 per cent.

Related stories

Sri Lanka Foreign Trade Up Despite Economic Crisis; Exports To India Grows 21%

World Bank Says No Plan To Offer New Financing To Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Starts Talks With Opposition For All-Party Government

The year-on-year food inflation in July is 90.9 up from 80.1 per cent in June.

The country's central bank has said inflation may peak at 75 per cent.

Sri Lankans have faced a shortage of essentials amid the ongoing economic meltdown, the worst since 1948.

Until mid this month, there was a severe shortage of cooking gas with long lines for refills.

The situation has now eased with several shipments coming.

However, the miles-long fuel queues can still be seen.

The country has been negotiating a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) The talks with the IMF have hit a snag over the need to restructure debt.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office in a statement on Friday said the negotiations with the IMF have been progressing.

The statement said that political negotiations to form an all-party government are underway to achieve political stability after the recent turmoil in the country.

Sri Lanka has seen months of mass unrest over the worst economic crisis, with the government declaring bankruptcy in mid-April by refusing to honour its international debt.

The protests in the country led Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign as the president.

The previous Rajapaksa administration is accused of bungling the economic crisis. 

Tags

Business National Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Fuel Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Sri Lanka Economy News
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

Demonetised Currency Exchange; Trial Of Accused Stayed

Demonetised Currency Exchange; Trial Of Accused Stayed