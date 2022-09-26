Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Special Aviation Fuel For Piston Engine Aircraft Launched

In a statement, state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said it is the first oil marketing company in the country to produce and market AVGAS 100 LL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 7:14 pm

AVGAS 100 LL, a special aviation fuel meant for piston engine aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, was launched on Monday with a view to cut reliance on imports.

In a statement, state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said it is the first oil marketing company in the country to produce and market AVGAS 100 LL.

Currently, India imports this product from European countries.

The domestic AVGAS 100 LL, produced by IOC's Gujarat Refinery, will make flying training more affordable in India. This product, which fuels the aircraft operated by Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) and defence forces, was being imported for decades by India.

The launch event was hosted by Indian Oil at the Hindon Airforce Station near here.

Highlighting the importance of the launch of indigenous AV GAS 100 LL, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said it will serve the needs of a thriving aviation industry with increase in footfall at airports, rise in number of aircraft and FTOs for pilot training in future.

IOC Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said the indigenous fuel is superior compared to the imported grades.

"AV gas market is expected to grow from the current USD 1.92 billion to USD 2.71 billion by 2029. We plan to set up a new facility soon to target export opportunities, besides catering to the domestic demand," he said.

Related stories

Air India Issues Tender To Sell Three B777-200LR Aircraft

Jet Airways In Talks With Aircraft Makers, Lessors To Lease 6-8 Planes By December

Akasa Air Takes Delivery Of First Aircraft Boeing 737 MAX

"I am confident that the superior quality we offer, combined with competitive pricing, will give us a significant edge in the global market and open a new chapter in India's journey of self-reliance," he added. 

Tags

Business Special Aviation Fuel Aircraft AVGAS 100 LL Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Flying Training Organisations Hardeep Singh Puri
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters