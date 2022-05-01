Sunday, May 01, 2022
Skoda Sales Zoom Over Five-Fold To 5,152 Units In April

The company has expanded its network from 134 at the start of 2021 to over 190 touchpoints as of date. 

Skoda Sales Zoom Over Five-Fold To 5,152 Units In April
Skoda.

Updated: 01 May 2022 12:53 pm

Skoda Auto India on Sunday said its sales surged by over five-fold in April to 5,152 units compared to 961 units in the year-ago period.

"It is heartening to see that a sedan is helping us climb peak after peak in sales. The Slavia is a resounding success, while the Kushaq SUV continues finding newer homes," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.

The company and its partners have been doubling efforts in expanding the network, increasing customer touchpoints, and penetrating new markets to be closer and more accessible to customers, he added.

"We have already crossed over 190 touchpoints so far and will only expand further. This 'Beyond the Product' approach is seeing us record consistent sales month on month," Hollis noted.

