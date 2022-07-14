Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Appoints Nalin Jain As Executive Director For Finance, IT

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Thursday announced the appointment of Nalin Jain, a former Mahindra Group executive, as its Executive Director for Finance and IT.

Jain, who succeeds Martin Mahlke, will take charge on August 8.

He will be responsible for the financial steering of the future growth path of the Volkswagen Group in India, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) said in a statement.

Mahlke will take over another assignment at VW Group globally after successfully steering the financial strategy for the India 2.0 Project over the last three years, it said.

SAVWIPL oversees the India operations of five brands -- Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

"It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Nalin Jain, who is joining the Group at such a dynamic time. Now that all four INDIA 2.0 project cars have been launched and well received, it is time to carefully hone the investment strategies and financial control further," Piyush Arora, Managing Director of SAVWIPL, said.

Volkswagen Group implemented its INDIA 2.0 project with an investment of 1 billion euros in India from 2019 to 2022.

Under the project, the Group designed and produced four cars -- Kushaq, Taigun, Slavia, and Virtus - which are customized for India at the Group's Pune facility in Chakan.

"2022 has been an exceptional year for our Group as demand for SAVWIPL cars is on a constant rise, despite the challenges the industry is facing. I am sure Jain will pave the path to achieve our long-term efficiency goal and make SAVWIPL's IT future-ready," Arora said.

This will be the second stint for Jain, who till recently was serving as the Vice President for business transformation and analytics at Mahindra and Mahindra (Automotive Sector), at the Volkswagen Group in India, the company said.