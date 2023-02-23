Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen Discuss Crypto, Global Debt Vulnerabilities

The deliberations were held on the sidelines of the first meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors here under the G20 India Presidency

Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 2:31 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and discussed issues relating to crypto assets, strengthening multilateral development banks and global debt vulnerabilities. The deliberations were held on the sidelines of the first meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors here under the G20 India Presidency.

"The two leaders exchanged views on #G20 #FinanceTrack priorities under #G20India Presidency in 2023. The two leaders discussed their perspectives on strengthening #MDB, #GlobalDebt vulnerabilities, #CryptoAssets, and #health, besides the Just Energy Transition Partnership #JETP and possible takeaways for the two sides," the finance ministry tweeted. Both sides agreed that lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic should not be lost sight of, and there is a need for enhancing preparedness for future pandemic-type shocks, the ministry said.

