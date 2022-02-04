Friday, Feb 04, 2022
SHIB Gets Own Restaurant In Partnership With Fast Food Chain Welly’s; Crypto Market Falls

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the official mascot and payment service provider for Welly’s, a Shiba Inu-themed Italian blockchain-based restaurant in Naples.

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 9:30 am

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has partnered up with Welly’s, a blockchain-based Italian fast food restaurant for a Shiba Inu-themed dining experience for fans and customers in Naples, Italy. This is for the first time SHIB has ventured into a real-world project, it announced in a Medium post.

Meanwhile, the global crypto market cap crashed by 3.83 per cent at $1.72 trillion. However, the crypto trading volume increased by a massive 49.19 per cent at $102.26 billion at 8.13 am, as per Coinmarketcap data.

The world’s oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), saw its prices increase by 1.19 per cent at $37,374.85.

"Bitcoin has been flat over the past 24 hours and the market leader's spot trading remains muted. The intense selling pressure on Bitcoin has definitely reduced. Ether is hovering above $2,600 and most altcoins are in the green, slightly at the moment," said says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, saw its price increase marginally by 0.44 per cent at $2,686.98.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) increased by 2.66 per cent at $1.05. Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, was up by 1.4 per cent at $0.9345; its market cap now stands at $6,126,913,709. Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.77 per cent at $371.46, while Solana (SOL) was up by 2.85 per cent at $102.68 and Polkadot (DOT) was also up by 2.31 per cent at $18.89.

Today’s top gainer was Silva Token (SILVA), which is up by 678.45 per cent at $0.000000001011. The top loser was Vive La Bouje (VIVE), which is down by 93.35 per cent at $23.55.

Meme Coins And DeFi

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.04 per cent at $0.1383. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.02082. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) which recently partnered up with an Italian fast food joint was, however, up by 0.35 per cent at $0.00002069.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 2.34 per cent at $0.0000008124 but Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 3.57 per cent at $0.00003166, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) fell by 4.02 per cent at $0.02048.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 3.76 per cent at $23,673.98. Terra (LUNA) was also up by 5.45 per cent at $50.59. Avalanche (AVAX) was, however, down by 0.24 per cent at $68.01, and so was Uniswap (UNI) by 0.19 per cent at $10.42, but Aave (AAVE) was up by 1.03 per cent at $152.32.

For the first time, Shiba Inu’s anonymous developer ‘Ryoshi’ has launched a real-life project which will impact people’s lives directly. He announced in a medium post that Welly’s, an Italian blockchain-based fast food restaurant, will be using Shiba Inu as their mascot and also take SHIB tokens for payments. Also, Ryoshi said that since the current fast food menu represents a lot of unhealthy food choices, they will overhaul the menu to include a lot of vegan and other related healthy food options soon. 

