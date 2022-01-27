Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Nifty Seen Opening Below 17,000 On Weak Global Cues

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Australian shares fell 2 per cent and Chinese blue-chips were 0.2 per cent lower.

Nifty Seen Opening Below 17,000 On Weak Global Cues
-

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 8:44 am

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open sharply lower on Thursday, ahead of monthly expiry of futures and option contracts, on the back of weak global cues. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange indicated a sharply lower opening for Nifty. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures fell 1.7 per cent or 298 points to 16,923.

Asian shares fell to their lowest in more than 14 months, short-term U.S. yields rose to 23-month highs and the dollar strengthened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's chairman signaled plans to steadily tighten policy.

At the same time, rising investor concerns over political tensions between Russia and Ukraine exacerbated worries over tight energy market supply, keeping oil prices elevated at multi-year highs.

In its latest policy update on Wednesday, the Fed indicated it is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in March, as has been widely expected, and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month before launching a significant reduction in its asset holdings.

But in the follow-up press conference, Powell warned that inflation remains above the Fed's long-run goal and supply chain issues may be more persistent than previously thought.

Concerns that the Fed will increasingly prioritise fighting inflation walloped share markets, erasing a Wall Street rally.

Asian shares also tumbled, with MSCI's broad gauge of regional markets outside Japan down 1.6 per cent in early trade on Thursday at its lowest level since early November 2020.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Australian shares fell 2 per cent and Chinese blue-chips were 0.2 per cent lower.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei fell 1.9 per cent, touching its lowest point since December 2020, news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, United Spirits will be in focus after it reported net profit of Rs 291 crore in quarter ended December 2021, marking an increase of 27 per cent from the same period last year.

Nippon Asset Management, Canara Bank, RBL, Bank, BHEL, Punjab National Bank, Indus Tower, LIC Housing Finance and Wockhardt will be in focus as they will report their December quarter earnings on Thursday.
 

Tags

Business Stock Markets Sensex Nifty
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

How China's 'Real' Economy Beats India In Wealth Creation 

How China's 'Real' Economy Beats India In Wealth Creation 

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall; BENKER Becomes Europe's First Blockchain-Based Neo Bank

Sensex Falls Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Hovers Around 17,000 On Weak Global Cues

As Fed Meets, Investor Angst Over Rate Hikes Spooks Markets

DC, 3 States Sue Google Saying It Invades Users’ Privacy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022