Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Slumps 800 Points, Nifty Below 18,000; Infosys, ICICI Bank Top Drags

Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints were among the top drags on the Sensex

Sensex Slumps 800 Points, Nifty Below 18,000; Infosys, ICICI Bank Top Drags
-

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 12:59 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks extended losses in noon deals after staging a gap down opening on Wednesday. The Sensex fell as much as 800 points and Nifty 50 index dropped below 17,900 after relinquishing its important psychological level of 18,100 amid weak cues from global markets. Investor sentiment took a knock globally after a drone attack on UAE's Adnoc pushed crude prices higher and equity markets down across the world, analysts said.

Japan's Nikkei fell 2.8 per cent, Australia's S&P ASX 200 fell 1 per cent, DJ New Zealand tumbled 1.75 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.3 per cent.

Overnight, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.51 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 1.84 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.60 per cent to close almost 10 per cent below its record closing high on November 19, which would confirm a correction, news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, the 30-share Sensex was down 750 points at 60,023 and Nifty 50 index dropped 214 points or 1.18 per cent to 17,899 by 12:55 pm.

Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints were among the top drags on the Sensex. They collectively wiped out 450 points from the Sensex.

Selling pressure was broad-based as thirteen of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty IT index's 2 per cent fall. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, Private bank, Realty and Healthcare indices also fell between 0.8-1.6 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Oil & Gas and Media indices were among the notable sectoral losers.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices fell 0.8 per cent.

Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Grasim Industries, HDFC Life, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies and Tata Consumer Products were top losers in the Nifty 50 basket of shares.

On the flipside, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, UPL, Indian Oil, Nestle and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 2,085 shares were declining while 1,236 were advancing on the BSE.

Tags

Business Share Markets Sensex
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

Why Bajaj Finance Stock Price Is Shooting Through The Roof

ICICI Lombard General Q3 Profit Remains Flat At Rs 318 Crore

Digital Payments Record 40% Annual Growth At September-End 2021: RBI

Central Bank of Iran to Launch National Cryptocurrency; Ethereum Falls  

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold