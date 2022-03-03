Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Sensex, Nifty Rebound On Stable Global Cues; Metal, Oil & Gas Shares Outperform

Wall Street took another sharp swing Wednesday, this time back to rally mode, as stocks and Treasury yields rose even as U.S. crude oil prices climbed to the highest level in more than a decade

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 9:35 am

The Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Thursday ahead of weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts led by gains in index heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro and State Bank of India amid stable global cues. The Sensex rose as much as 528 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 16,769.

Asian shares mirrored gains in US stocks despite surge in oil prices. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.7 per cent and Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.4 per cent.

The S&P 500 rose 1.9 per cent, recouping its losses from earlier in the week, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he supports a more modest rise in interest rates this month than some investors had feared. He also said he still expects inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years, to moderate through the year.

As of 9:27 am, the Sensex was up 315 points at 55,784 and Nifty 50 index advanced 91 points to 16,697.
 

