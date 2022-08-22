Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

State Bank of India Offers 3 Free ATM Transactions In Metro Cities. Check ATM Charges Here

The State Bank of India has network of over 50,000 ATMs across the country which is the largest network of ATMs by any bank in the country

SBI ATM Rules 2022: SBI customers can withdraw up to maximum of Rs 10,000 in one transaction
SBI ATM Rules 2022: SBI customers can withdraw up to maximum of Rs 10,000 in one transaction PTI Photo (File)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 4:55 pm

SBI ATM Rules 2022: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) offers three free transactions at automatic teller machines (ATMs) in metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. However, in rest of the places SBI allows its customers to transact five times without levying any charge in a month, according to information on its website sbi.co.in.

Also Read: SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

The State Bank of India has network of over 50,000 ATMs across the country which is the largest network of ATMs by any bank in the country. SBI customers can withdraw money, make balance enquiries, change PIN and request cheque book among a lot of other services using SBI's vast network of ATMs.

SBI ATM Withdrawal Charges

Each cash withdrawal transaction beyond the free limit at SBI's ATM is charged Rs 10 plus GST. For transactions at other bank ATMs, SBI charges a fee of Rs 20 plus GST per transaction.

SBI ATM Features

SBI customers can withdraw up to maximum of Rs 10,000 in one transaction from the ATM, SBI noted on its website.

Here are the features of SBI ATMs

Cash withdrawal is the most popular service on SBI ATMs which enables customers to withdraw up to a daily limit of Rs. 40,000 (limit on Classic Debit Card. Higher value cards permit daily withdrawal limits of up to Rs. 1 lakh per day). The ATM also features fast cash which enables customers to withdraw your preferred amounts with just a touch. The options in the denomination of 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 3000, 5000, 10,000 are available, SBI said on its website.

Customers can also use ATM to generate PIN for new debit cards and can also change their PIN. Apart from this customers can use ATM to enquire about balance in their bank account, the bank said.

SBI ATMs can also be used for making utility bill payments for Bangalore/Hubli/Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company, Karnataka and Chattisgarh State Electricity Boards.

Tags

Business SBI ATM Rules 2022 ABI ATM Charges SBI ATM Rules State Bank Of India ATM Service SBI ATM Charges SBI ATM Fees SBI ATM Deposit Machine SBI ATM Balance Enquiry Charges
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here