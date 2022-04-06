SAP, Amul Join Hands To Impart Digital Literacy Amongst 1.5 Million People In Gujarat

﻿German IT major SAP and Indian dairy pioneer Amul, along with a local non-government organization Pratham Infotech, has joined hands for an inclusive and sustainable community outreach development program amongst 1.5 million people in Anand, Gujarat, SAP announced in a press release on Tuesday.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, SAP is focusing on social entrepreneurship, enablement of a skilled workforce, digital inclusion, and bridging the gender equality gap for the community, through the initiative under SAP’s flagship ‘Code Unnati.’

Kulmeet Bawa, President, and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent said, “Technology can act as a catalyst in shaping India’s journey to an inclusive and sustainable economy. While urban development projects such as smart cities and futuristic mobility are reflective of this potential, the true progress of India lies in the development of her villages.”

“Our work with Amul is an expansion of this vision and will provide citizens with the information and tools they need to succeed. As India continues to lead global action on sustainability, collaboration like ours will also provide the critical foundation for an inclusive and resilient future in which no one is left behind,” he added.

Notably, for over a decade, Amul is using SAP’s digital core ERP and supply chain solutions to digitally transform its operations.

RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Ltd, (Amul) said, “Over 66 per cent of India's population lives in rural areas. Most of the rural population who lives in India depends on agriculture, animal husbandry, and dairying for their livelihood. With an objective of inclusive and sustainable community development, Amul and SAP has joined the project. Under the project, quality digital literacy and skill interventions training imparted to school-going children and teachers.”

“Our collaboration with SAP is a step forward in bringing these rural communities into the mainstream by empowering them to hone essential future skills and turn their dreams into a reality. Our hope is that it will go a long way in nation-building and creating an Atmanirbhar India,” he added.

Under the initiative, at least a lakh school-going students and over 20,000 adults including at least a fourth of the women will be given digital training across 70 villages in Anand and across six districts of Gujarat. The project will enable women to start their own small businesses.