Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sanofi India's Dividend Bounty Of 1930% Makes Investors Rich

The board also fixed 8th August 2022 as record date for one time special dividend payment

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 10:30 am

The Indian arm of the MNC pharma company Sanofi India has today announced for one-time special dividend of Rs. 193 per share of Rs. 10 as August 8, 2022. This dividend is for the financial year ending December 31, 2021. The board also fixed 8th August 2022 as record date for one time special dividend payment.

As per the company filing with the exchange, the dividend shall be paid to eligible shareholders on or after August 22, 2022.

At around 9.15 AM, Sanofi India was trading 2.47% lower at Rs 6,441.15 against previous closing of Rs 6,604 on the BSE.

Related stories

Sanofi India To Divest Soframycin, Sofradex Brands For Rs 125 Crore

Sanofi, GSK Get Nod For Phase 3 Trial Of Covid-19 Vaccine In India

Sanofi India informed Indian bourses about the special dividend payment citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared One-Time Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 193 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ending 31st December 2022. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.10 p.m. As informed earlier the Company has fixed 8th August 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the One-Time Special Interim Dividend. The said dividend will be paid on or after 22nd August 2022."

The company for the June ended quarter reported a decline in revenue from operations sequentially to Rs. 6,993 crore. Profit at the company also nearly halved QoQ to Rs. 1,204 crore as against Rs. 2,384 crore in the previous quarter. 

Tags

Business National Sanofi India Sanofi Sanofi India's Dividend Bounty Dividends Dividend Payment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others