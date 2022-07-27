Sanofi India's Dividend Bounty Of 1930% Makes Investors Rich

The Indian arm of the MNC pharma company Sanofi India has today announced for one-time special dividend of Rs. 193 per share of Rs. 10 as August 8, 2022. This dividend is for the financial year ending December 31, 2021. The board also fixed 8th August 2022 as record date for one time special dividend payment.

As per the company filing with the exchange, the dividend shall be paid to eligible shareholders on or after August 22, 2022.

At around 9.15 AM, Sanofi India was trading 2.47% lower at Rs 6,441.15 against previous closing of Rs 6,604 on the BSE.

Sanofi India informed Indian bourses about the special dividend payment citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared One-Time Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 193 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ending 31st December 2022. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.10 p.m. As informed earlier the Company has fixed 8th August 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the One-Time Special Interim Dividend. The said dividend will be paid on or after 22nd August 2022."

The company for the June ended quarter reported a decline in revenue from operations sequentially to Rs. 6,993 crore. Profit at the company also nearly halved QoQ to Rs. 1,204 crore as against Rs. 2,384 crore in the previous quarter.