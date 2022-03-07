Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Rupee Hits All-Time Low, Breaches 77 Against US Dollar On Rising Oil Prices

Forex traders said escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept crude oil prices at an elevated level and heightened worries about domestic inflation and wider trade deficits

Rupee Hits All-Time Low, Breaches 77 Against US Dollar On Rising Oil Prices
The rupee declined 81 paise to 76.98 against the US dollar File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 11:04 am

The rupee slumped 84 paise to hit an all-time low of 77.20 against the US dollar on Monday as intensifying geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors to the safe-haven appeal of the greenback.

Forex traders said escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept crude oil prices at an elevated level and heightened worries about domestic inflation and wider trade deficits.

Related stories

Sensex Crashes Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Below 16,000 As Russia-Ukraine War Intensifies

Ukraine Says Russia Steps Up Shelling Of Residential Areas

Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and a lacklustre trend in domestic equities also weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.85 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 76.98, registering a decline of 81 paise from the last close.

On Friday, the rupee fell by 23 paise to close at 76.17 against the US dollar, the lowest closing level since December 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.29 per cent to 98.93.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 9.38 per cent to USD 129.19 per barrel.

The Indian Rupee started weak this Monday morning as the dollar spiked along with crude oil this morning, said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

Iyer added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could be present to curb volatility.

The US dollar and the yen are trading stronger this Monday morning in Asian trade as investors moved towards the safe-haven assets, Iyer noted.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 1,682.92 points or 3.10 per cent lower at 52,650.89, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 459.95 points, or 2.83 per cent, to 15,785.40.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 7,631.02 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Tags

Business Rupee US Dollar USD-INR Rupee Dollar Rupee Dollar Rupee Dollar Rupee Dollar USD-INR Rupee Dollar Dollar Rupee Index Dollar Rupee Index Rupee Dollar Dollar Rupee Index Dollar Rupee Index Rupee Dollar Dollar Rupee Index Dollar Rupee Index Rupee Dollar Dollar Rupee Index Rupee Vs Dollar Dollar Rupee Index Rupee Vs Dollar Russia-Ukraine Conflict Geo-political Tensions Sensex Nifty
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Book Excerpt: How Ravi Shankar’s Promiscuity Ruined His Marriage With Annapurna Devi

Book Excerpt: How Ravi Shankar’s Promiscuity Ruined His Marriage With Annapurna Devi

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura