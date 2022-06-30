Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Rupee Advances 13 Paise To 78.90 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 78.92 against the American dollar. In initial trade, the local currency witnessed a high of 78.90 and a low of 78.94 against the US dollar

undefined
Source: Press Trust Of India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 11:14 am

Recovering from its record low, the rupee appreciated 13 paise to 78.90 against the US dollar on Thursday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 78.92 against the American dollar. In initial trade, the local currency witnessed a high of 78.90 and a low of 78.94 against the US dollar.

In the previous session, the rupee had closed at its all-time low of 79.03 against the US dollar.

Related stories

Rupee To Remain Under Pressure; May Settle At Around 79-80/US Dollar In Near Term: Experts

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the range for the rupee today is 78.65-79.05.

"Asian currencies have started mixed, but currencies could remain under pressure after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said there is a risk the US central bank's interest rate hikes will slow the economy considerably," Iyer said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 337.14 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 53,364.11, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 84.00 points or 0.53 per cent to 15,883.10.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.07 per cent to 105.03.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.07 per cent to $116.34 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 851.06 crore, as per exchange data. 

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty Stock Markets Rupee US Dollar Rupee Vs Dollar Rupee Vs US Dollar Foreign Institutional Investors FIIs Crude Oil Prices
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray