Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Rupee Rises 7 Paise To 79.84 Against Us Dollar In Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.92 against the American dollar and touched 79.84 in initial deals, registering a gain of 7 paise over the last close

Indian rupee
Indian rupee Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 12:53 pm

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 79.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday in line with a positive trend in domestic equities.

However, higher oil prices and month-end dollar demand could restrict the gains for the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.92 against the American dollar and touched 79.84 in initial deals, registering a gain of 7 paise over the last close.

On Monday, the rupee closed at 79.91 against the US dollar.

Related stories

Rupee Falls 10 Paise To Close At 79.94 Against Dollar

Rupee Falls To All-Time Low Of 80.15 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

The rupee opened on a flat note after Monday's volatile session in which RBI had intervened to support the currency amid a fall in equities and a rise in the dollar index, according to experts.

Asian currencies are generally down as the market digests US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powells' hawkish tone on interest rates on Friday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06 per cent to 108.76.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.77 per cent to $104.28 per barrel.

On the domestic equity front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 485.2 points or 0.84 per cent higher at 58,457.82 points while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 154.10 points or 0.89 per cent to 17,467.00 points.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday, offloading shares worth Rs 561.22 crore, as per exchange data. 

Tags

Business Rupee Rupee Vs US Dollar US Dollar Foreign Institutional Investors FIIs Foreign Portfolio Investors FPIs
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details