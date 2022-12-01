Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rupee Gains 32 Paise To 80.98 Against US Dollar

Home Business

Rupee Gains 32 Paise To 80.98 Against US Dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee rose by 42 paise to close at 81.30 against the US dollar, on month-end exporter dollar selling and MSCI rebalancing related inflows.

Rupee vs Dollar
Rupee vs Dollar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 10:40 am

The rupee appreciated 32 paise to 80.98 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday on a broad dollar weakness after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the pace of interest rate hikes may slow.
     
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.08 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 80.98, registering a rise of 32 paise over its previous close.
     
On Wednesday, the rupee rose by 42 paise to close at 81.30 against the US dollar, on month-end exporter dollar selling and MSCI rebalancing related inflows.
     
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.27 per cent to 105.66.
     
Fed Chair Powell in his speech on Wednesday gave a clear indication that the Fed would slow down its pace of rate hikes and increase rates by 50 basis points in the December policy.
     
Overall, the speech can be said to be leaning towards moderation in hawkishness going forward and this has brought a great sense of comfort to markets, IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.
     
"Rupee has strengthened offshore post Powell's speech. It is likely to...trade in a range of 80.90-81.30 with appreciation bias," the note added.
     
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 2.89 per cent to USD 85.43 per barrel.
     
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 432.09 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 63,531.74. The broader NSE Nifty rose 118.15 points or 0.63 per cent to 18,876.50.
     
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 9,010.41 crore, according to exchange data. 

Tags

Business Rupee Vs Dollar US Dollar Indian Economy Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones