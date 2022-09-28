Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Rupee Falls 40 Paise To Hit Record Low Of 81.93 Against US Dollar As Recession Fears Grow

The local unit could track the weakness of the Asian and emerging market peers, Iyer said, adding that a delay in local bonds' inclusion for listing on a major global index this year could also cap gains

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 10:51 am

The rupee depreciated 40 paise to an all-time low of 81.93 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as the strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

Moreover, a negative trend in domestic equities and significant foreign fund outflows sapped investor appetite, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 81.90 against the greenback, then fell to 81.93, registering a fall of 40 paise over its previous closing.

On Tuesday, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 14 paise higher at 81.53 against the dollar.

The rupee opened weaker on Wednesday as the dollar resumed its upward momentum supported by hawkish Fed talk, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

The local unit could track the weakness of the Asian and emerging market peers, Iyer said, adding that a delay in local bonds' inclusion for listing on a major global index this year could also cap gains.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be present to curb volatility," Iyer noted.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.40 per cent to 114.55.

Meanwhile, investors are eying the RBI monetary policy meeting decision on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.33 per cent to USD 85.12 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 373.37 points or 0.65 per cent lower at 56,734.15, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 108.20 points or 0.64 per cent to 16,899.20.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,823.96 crore, as per exchange data.
 

Tags

Business Rupee Dollar USD-INR Rupee Weakness British Pound Japanese Yen Euro Rupee Below 80 Against Dollar Rupee Versus Dollar Rupee-Dollar Exchange Rate Rupee Dollar News
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Fact Check: Is China Having A Coup And Is Xi Jinping Under House Arrest? Here's What We Know

Fact Check: Is China Having A Coup And Is Xi Jinping Under House Arrest? Here's What We Know