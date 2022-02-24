Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Continued Policy Support Crucial For Sustained Economic Recovery, Says RBI Governor

Observing that economic recovery from the pandemic remains incomplete and uneven, he said, "continued support from various policies remains crucial for a sustained recovery."

Continued Policy Support Crucial For Sustained Economic Recovery, Says RBI Governor
RBI governor said surge in international crude oil prices, however, requires close monitoring.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 8:38 pm

Amid prolonged uncertainty, continued policy support will be crucial for sustained economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said at the recent meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

"In this period of prolonged uncertainty, it would be wise to remain agile and respond in a gradual, calibrated and well-telegraphed manner to the emerging challenges," opined Das, according to the minutes of the MPC meeting released by the Reserve Bank on Thursday.

Related stories

Momentum Of Inflation On Downward Slope: RBI Governor

Decision On Issuance Of Green Bonds Next Month: RBI Governor

Observing that economic recovery from the pandemic remains incomplete and uneven, he said, "continued support from various policies remains crucial for a sustained recovery."

The governor said the renewed surge in international crude oil prices, however, requires close monitoring.

"We need to remain watchful of the risks to domestic inflation arising from rising in international commodity prices due to exogenous factors including geopolitical developments. While core inflation remains elevated, demand-pull pressures are still muted, given the slack in the economy," he said at the MPC meeting.

After the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) early this month, RBI decided to keep its key lending rates steady at record low levels for the 10th straight time to support a durable recovery of the economy from the pandemic.

The six-member MPC, which has been on pause since August 2020, voted unanimously to maintain the status quo on the repo rate and by a majority of 5-1 decided to retain the accommodative policy stance as long as necessary.

MPC member and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra said the Indian economy is encountering headwinds as well as cross currents.

Referring to headwinds, he said more than a billion vaccinations have been achieved but only 56 per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated. The next billion "will be back-breaking" he said.

He said economic activity in India appears to have resiliently withstood the third wave, but messages from incoming high-frequency indicators are mixed.

"It is prudent to assume that the recovery may have lost some momentum during Q4: 2021-22 and Q1: 2022-23. Inflation appears to be approaching an inflexion point after which it is projected on a downward path through all of 2022-23," Patra said while voting for maintaining the policy rate and keeping the accommodative stance of policy unchanged.

RBI Executive Director and MPC member Mridul K Saggar said the Omicron variant along with continued port congestions and supply shortages has started to drag down global growth.

This, in turn, may act in accordance with Bernoulli's principle on fluid pressure, making the growth pipe narrower with falling external demand acting to dampen price pressures that have turned elevated from the supply-side, he said.

 On inflation, Saggar said the headline inflation is projected to ease to the vicinity of the 5 per cent mark in the first half of 2022-23 and then recede further to the target of 4 per cent by the third quarter of the next fiscal.

However, monsoon outturn and oil price dynamics will need to be closely watched, he added.

MPC member Jayanth R Varma voted in favour of maintaining the policy rate at 4 per cent but voted against the policy stance on two counts.

 "First, a switch to a neutral stance is now long overdue. Second, the continued harping on combating the ill effect of the pandemic has become counterproductive and deflects the focus of the MPC away from the core issue of addressing the recessionary trends that go back at least to 2019," Varma said.

MPC member Ashima Goyal was of the view that the current account deficit remains manageable and the overall balance of payments is surplus with a rising share of foreign direct investment. This time there is space to align policy to the needs of the domestic cycle, Goyal said.

"In view of expected trends in inflation and growth and in order to moderate market over-reaction, I vote to continue with the current stance and repo rate," Goyal added.

MPC member Shashanka Bhide said that to strengthen the positive growth trends in the economy, the need for favourable monetary and financial conditions has remained a critical condition. Pickup in the momentum of consumption and investment expenditure would require access to financial resources to both consumers and firms.

He also voted in favour of continuing with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward. 

Tags

Business National Indian Economy India GDP Indian Economic Recovery GDP Gdp, India, Growth Economy Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das RBI Monetary Policy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Nitin Paranjpe, Sanjiv Mehta’s Appointments Highlight HUL Local Leadership’s Importance For Parent Unilever

Nitin Paranjpe, Sanjiv Mehta’s Appointments Highlight HUL Local Leadership’s Importance For Parent Unilever

Indian Government In Huddle To Assess Ukraine Impact On Economy

Indian Government Pays Cairn Rs 7,900 Crore To Settle Retro Tax Dispute

Crypto Market Affected Due To Russia- Ukraine Crisis; Prices Of Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall

Bank Credit Grows By 7.86%; Deposits By 9.11%

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland