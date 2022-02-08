Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Renault Crosses 8-Lakh Cumulative Sales Mark In India

It also said that despite the challenges faced by the industry owing to the pandemic and supply constraints, 2021 proved to be a remarkable year for Renault.

The company's Kwid has recently crossed the 4-lakh sales milestone.

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 7:26 pm

French automaker Renault on Tuesday said it has crossed the 8-lakh cumulative sales milestone in India, in a decade of its presence in the domestic market.

India's contribution to the Renault brand's global sales has been significant, with the country among its top five global markets, the company said in a statement.

"We are extremely delighted to have crossed the 8 lakh sales milestone in India. This has been a phenomenal journey. Over the last few years, we have established a strong foundation in India. Together with a strong product strategy, Renault has been continuously undertaking strategic measures across all key business dimensions to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. All these have scripted Renault's growth story in India,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The company said Kiger SUV, launched here in early last year, has emerged as one of its volume drivers, Kwid has recently crossed the 4 lakh sales milestone and the Triber continues to garner a positive response.

These products have been designed with strong collaboration of the French and Indian teams and are a true embodiment of the 'Make in India' initiative, Renault India said.

These products are developed and produced in India, for the Indian customers first, before being offered to other markets globally, the company said.

The company has added more than 150 facilities in the last two years, it said, adding Renault India also has a widespread presence of 530 sales and more than 530 service touchpoints, which includes over 250 Workshop-On-Wheels and WOWLite locations across the country.

Renault said it has been aggressively pursuing an innovative and comprehensive strategy to grow its presence in rural markets as well. 

