Telecom major Reliance Jio on Thursday launched Jio True 5G in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

As part of the "Jio Welcome Offer", users will be provided unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps+ speeds, the company said.

Jio is already testing its Jio True-5G services in six cities including, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Nathdwara.

JioTrue5G, in these two tech-centric cities will help realize the true potential of some of the latest technologies, the company said in a statement.