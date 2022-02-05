Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Reliance Jio Faces Service Outage In Mumbai

The problem was first reported at 12 noon across the city with users complaining of getting a message saying a subscriber is not registered on the network.

Two will work collaboratively with Jio to fast-track the adoption of new technologies.

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 5:09 pm

Reliance Jio's telecom services have been affected since Saturday morning in the financial capital, with many users complaining of inability to connect calls.

A company official admitted to a technical glitch and added that efforts are on to restore the same. The exact reason for the issues was not immediately known.

As a result, many users had to depend on alternatives like the calling feature in the popular messaging app, Whatsapp, to speak with others.

Business Reliance Jio
