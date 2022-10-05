Reliance Jio’s 5G Rollout Starts From Today In Four Cities

Reliance Jio is set to offer its 5G network services in four cities from Wednesday.

Reliance's 5G network will be available in four cities right now, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi.

In addition to the launch, Jio has also announced the 5G welcome offer for users, and the invited users will get to trial the True-5G services. The Jio offer will be extended by invitation, and the beta trial service for other cities will be announced as the network expands, the Akash Ambani-led company said.

The 5G rollout will be a beta trial for Jio. the company will take feedback from the customers on its 5G network. Jio promises to provide unlimited data as well as speeds that can go up to as high as 1,000 Mbps through the ‘Jio True 5G Welcome Offer’.

“. . . Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G rollout plan for a country of our size. . . 5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy,” Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said..

Invited 'Jio Welcome Offer' users will be able to instantly use the 5G service without needing to change the 5G handset or the SIM.

Jio is working right now with all the handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with 5G.